Outrage over death of lineman at Fateh Kadal

Srinagar: Death of a lineman of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) due to electrocution has evoked outrage over alleged failure of the Corporation to ensure safety measures.

The linesman Ishfaq Ahmed (32), who was critically injured after receiving an electric shock while on official duty at Fateh Kadal on Thursday evening. He was shifted to SMHS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was posted at sub-division Khanyar and is a resident of Zaldagar area here.

After the body of the deceased reached his locality, the relatives and locals of the area staged protest against the KPDCL. The family members told the media that Ishfaq was called for repairing power line at Fateh Kadal where he was electrocuted.

Amid hue and cry, elder sister of the deceased told the media that “Ishfaq died due to the casual approach of the department.”