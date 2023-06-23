Outrage over death of lineman at Fateh Kadal

Srinagar: Death of a lineman of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) due to electrocution has evoked outrage over alleged failure of the Corporation to ensure safety measures.
The linesman Ishfaq Ahmed (32), who was critically injured after receiving an electric shock while on official duty at Fateh Kadal on Thursday evening. He was shifted to SMHS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was posted at sub-division Khanyar and is a resident of Zaldagar area here.
After the body of the deceased reached his locality, the relatives and locals of the area staged protest against the KPDCL. The family members told the media that Ishfaq was called for repairing power line at Fateh Kadal where he was electrocuted.
Amid hue and cry, elder sister of the deceased told the media that “Ishfaq died due to the casual approach of the department.”
“He was like our son and is survived by five sisters and a brother. Our father and mother have already passed away, and he was our only hope. We want authorities to put the concerned officials behind bars. The officials are trying to make it look like it was not their negligence at all, which is wrong. We want justice. No SOP was followed, and he received internal injuries after electric shock and by falling on the ground from the electric pole,” said elder sister of Ishfaq Ahmad.
The family members said that the deceased has been working in the department as a daily wager from his teenage years and was regularised a few years back.
“He was hardworking and gave the prime of his life to the department, but the negligence and casual approach of officials took his life.” said the family members.
The neighbors of the deceased said that Ishfaq was a hardworking employee who was helpful to everyone.
“With just one call, he would help people out. On this day also, he was called because there was a requirement for some repairs at Fateh Kadal. He received an electric shock and fell on the ground. In addition to receiving an electric shock, he was injured by falling on the ground. We are unable to understand why these incidents keep happening. Authorities should take SOPs and safety gear very seriously,” said a mourning neighbor.
Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Javaid Yousuf Dar, said that an internal departmental inquiry has been initiated along with an FIR in this regard.
“As per procedure, an inquiry has been started to find out the reasons. Unfortunately when minor lines are fixed, employees at times take SOPs casually, which is unfortunate and should not happen. We have a full-fledged SOP and safety procedure in place. We also hold safety training to ensure that each employee wears safety gear and takes care of safety. These heartbreaking incidents can be easily avoided if the safety procedure is taken very seriously by every official and employee on the ground,” Dar said.
He said that the department has brought more safety equipment and they will ensure that safety procedures are followed to avoid such incidents.