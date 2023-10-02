Outstanding Leadership in achieving ODF+ Model Status of the District | Lt Governor awards Certificate of Achievement to DC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday awarded Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad with Certificate of Achievement for his Exemplary Dedication, Unwavering Commitment & Outstanding Leadership in the pursuit of Swachhata and playing an instrumental role in achieving ODF+ Modal Status under an initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-2.0).

The Certificate of Achievement was awarded to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar by the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan during a Felicitation Ceremony organised by Rural Development Department to honour the contribution of the Officers and recognise their outstanding capabilities in the pursuit of Cleanliness under an initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission(SBM-2.0) The DC Srinagar was honoured and given recognition by the J&K Government for encouraging and fostering the environment of cleanliness at different forums under his official capacity.

In this regard, the DC Srinagar has thanked his RDD Team and members of PRIs for their brilliant work and support to District Administration which has led to attainment of important milestone under SBM-2.0.