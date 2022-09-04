Over 200 oral, poster presentations made by students at KU conference on cell biology

Srinagar: The 44th All India Cell Biology Conference concluded at the University of Kashmir.
Seven oral presentations from PhD students, while 200 offline and 60 online posters were presented by the students and postdoctoral fellows during the two-day event, organised by the Department of Biochemistry in collaboration with Indian Society of Cell Biology.
Vice-Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof Akbar Masood was the chief guest at the valedictory session, which was presided over by Dean School of Biological Sciences KU, Prof Zafar A Reshi, while Prof Pradeep K Burma and Prof Bhupendra Singh were special guests on the occasion.
A panel of judges evaluated all posters and presentations following which certificates and cash prizes were given to the students for both oral and poster presentations.
Three awards were given in oral presentation and 10 for poster presentations.
Hilal Ahmad Reshi (CDFD, Hyderabad), Riffat Khanum (Presidency University, Kolkatta) and Debabrata Jana (CCMB, Hyderabad) received the awards for oral presentation, while Nusrat Nabi (University of Kashmir), Younis Ahmad Bhat (University of Kashmir), Avinash ( CRDI, Lucknow) were among some winners in poster-presentation category.
Dr M A Dar presented highlights of the conference, which provided an opportunity for cell biologists from across the globe to have their work recognised and to discuss their
work with experts in science which consequently opens a window for change and improvement.
Post-pandemic, this was amongst major offline events held at a large scale at the University of Kashmir and offered a good opportunity for students and scholars to explore and seek opportunities for advancement of their research career.
The students interacted with illustrious scientists who helped broaden their vision and involve them in thinking and asking questions about science.
The colloquium of this kind helps foster a community around science that includes not only policymakers and scientists but members from the public as well, said Head Department of Biochemistry, Dr Shajrul Amin.
Being a part of scientific meet at any level helps every individual to contemplate different aspects of science and this understanding affects our daily decision-making and encourages rational thinking, she said.