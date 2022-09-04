Over 200 oral, poster presentations made by students at KU conference on cell biology

Srinagar: The 44th All India Cell Biology Conference concluded at the University of Kashmir.

Seven oral presentations from PhD students, while 200 offline and 60 online posters were presented by the students and postdoctoral fellows during the two-day event, organised by the Department of Biochemistry in collaboration with Indian Society of Cell Biology.

Vice-Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Prof Akbar Masood was the chief guest at the valedictory session, which was presided over by Dean School of Biological Sciences KU, Prof Zafar A Reshi, while Prof Pradeep K Burma and Prof Bhupendra Singh were special guests on the occasion.

A panel of judges evaluated all posters and presentations following which certificates and cash prizes were given to the students for both oral and poster presentations.

Three awards were given in oral presentation and 10 for poster presentations.