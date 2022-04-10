Overloading in buses, cabs takes toll on passengers

Srinagar: People traveling in various areas of the summer capital are complaining about overloading in passenger vehicles.
The passengers said that the continuous overloading in passenger vehicles in city areas is making their travel inconvenient.
A group of passengers said that the buses and cabs operating from Exchange Road and Maisuma are particularly carrying more passengers than allowed making their travel difficult.
“When there is no accountability from authorities, this is what happens. If one travels from Lal Chowk to Hazratbal outskirts, the bus and cab operators indulge in overloading. I usually board vehicles from Exchange road or Maisuma to Hazratbal and cab and bus operators resort to overloading and push four passengers in the middle seat. Ironically if you cross Hazratbal, the cab operators push a passenger to the right side of the driving seat in absence of traffic checks. This is both illegal and unsafe,” said Ajaz Ahmed, an office goer from Batapora Hazratbal.
The passengers said that in absence of adequate number of traffic cops, the passenger vehicle operators violate all the rules and indulge in overloading. They said that the female passengers face huge inconvenience due to the issue.
“Everyone doesn’t own a vehicle. Female passengers rely on these cabs, but it is a horrible experience when cab operators push extra passengers on seats,” said Afiyat, a student. Officials have been saying that cabs can only carry nine passengers with three in the middle. But the passengers say that the rule is not followed.
However, cab operators say that the passengers themselves force them and they try to follow the rule. Cab operators claim that passengers should not force them to give them a lift when the seats are already full.
“We don’t indulge in any overloading however during evening hours some passengers request to make space for extra passengers so that they won’t get stranded. Otherwise, there is no overloading on our part,” Sajad Ahmed, a cab operator said.
A senior official from Traffic Police said that they are keeping an eye on the violators. He said anyone seen indulging in overloading will be punished.
“We will look into the issue and if need arises we will press more men to keep a check. People should also stop encouraging overloading and report any kind of traffic violations,” he said.