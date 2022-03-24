Overpricing of essential commodities takes toll on Srinagarities

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to regulate rates of essential commodities is taking heavy toll on people of the summer capital.

People complain that vegetables, fruit and poultry are being sold at exorbitant rates in violation of notified rate list.

Consumers complain that chicken is being sold in Srinagar at Rs 170-180 per kg in comparison to notified rate of Rs 150.

"There is no check as poultry and vegetable sellers are taking people for a ride. Rate list is only for formality,” said Ashiq Ahmed, a local from Dalgate.