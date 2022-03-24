Overpricing of essential commodities takes toll on Srinagarities

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to regulate rates of essential commodities is taking heavy toll on people of the summer capital.
People complain that vegetables, fruit and poultry are being sold at exorbitant rates in violation of notified rate list.
Consumers complain that chicken is being sold in Srinagar at Rs 170-180 per kg in comparison to notified rate of Rs 150.
"There is no check as poultry and vegetable sellers are taking people for a ride. Rate list is only for formality,” said Ashiq Ahmed, a local from Dalgate.
“Even fruit has different rates in Srinagar. A dozen of banana is sold at Rs 80 at Khanyar and Rs 100 at Dalgate,” said Nasir Ahmad of Habak.
People from several localities said that vegetables are also being sold at exorbitant rates. “From spinach to onion, all vegetables are being sold at higher rates. There is no check on quality of vegetables either,” said Abdul Hameed of Dalgate.
Recently many videos went viral on social media where consumers were seen confronting sellers of sale of chicken at higher rates. Many locals took to social media to vent their anger on the issue and urge authorities to crack down on the erring shopkeepers.
Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Abdul Salaam Mir said that they have cracked down on the shopkeepers violating the government-designated rate list.
“No one will be spared for selling poultry or other commodities at higher rates."
“We have pressed our teams on the ground to keep rates in check. You can see videos of social media where our teams are closing down shops found in violation of the orders. We have sealed many shops that are selling poultry at higher rates. The government designated rate for chicken is 152 rupees per Kg and if anyone sells higher than this, he will be penalised. We want consumers to contact our department in case they notice any violation of the rate list,” Mir added.