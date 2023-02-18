Pace of works accelerated ahead of G20 meeting in Srinagar: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. Vijay Bidhuri on Saturday said that the pace of developmental works in Srinagar has been quickened because the city is set to host the G-20 meeting.
Div Com stated that the next two months are crucial in light of the proposed G20 meeting in Srinagar and ongoing development works in the city centre Lal Chowk for smart city projects have accelerated because of the work being done in double shifts.
Bidhuri told reporters after reviewing construction works at Lal Chowk that people may face inconveniences in the following two months as some roads would be stopped to complete the development works.
“We had started work when there was no suggestion for the G20 summit in Srinagar, but since it has been proposed to hold the meeting here it benefitted us as we started work in double shifts. Projects will be finished on schedule now,” he said.
Despite continued ‘anti-encroachment’ drives across Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir stated that the pace has not slowed because we are aggregating the data and cross-checking the details.
“People have largely backed the initiative, with the basic goal of improving people’s lives. We are again consolidating the data and cross-checking the facts. "No one has told me anything has gone wrong,” he said.
In response to a question on whether any orders will be issued for those holding smaller chunks of land in Marlas, he stated that the government is working on it.
“The government is working on this since it is a policy matter, and everything has to be looked into and to establish any such policy, the government has to look into all elements while keeping people’s welfare in mind,” he said.
Pertinently, in order to guarantee that Jammu and Kashmir is completely prepared to host G-20 summit events later this year in Union Territory, the LG administration has decided to keep a separate provision of funds for this big event in the Budget.
All administrative secretaries have been informed of the government’s decision, according to a top official in the finance department, and have been urged to keep some budgetary provisions to satisfy the funding requirements for planning and organising this event.
During a recent review meeting, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta gave the departments the order to be completely ready for this occasion, according to officials.
“For successful conduct of upcoming event of G-20 Summit, The Chief Secretary directed all the administrative departments to be fully ready and carve some provision in the Budget for the upcoming G-20 summit as the event will be showcasing India’s Pride and Performance” reads a note of the minutes of the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.