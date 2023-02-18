Pace of works accelerated ahead of G20 meeting in Srinagar: Div Com

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. Vijay Bidhuri on Saturday said that the pace of developmental works in Srinagar has been quickened because the city is set to host the G-20 meeting.

Div Com stated that the next two months are crucial in light of the proposed G20 meeting in Srinagar and ongoing development works in the city centre Lal Chowk for smart city projects have accelerated because of the work being done in double shifts.

Bidhuri told reporters after reviewing construction works at Lal Chowk that people may face inconveniences in the following two months as some roads would be stopped to complete the development works.