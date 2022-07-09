Padma Shri awardee Prof Yadav delivers expert talk at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: As part of 'Beyond Classroom Lecture Series', Padma Shri Awardee Prof (Dr.) G D Yadav, former Vice-chancellor, ICT Mumbai on Saturday delivered an expert lecture on “Materials World for Physicists” at Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The lecture series is being hosted by PG, Department of Physics, NIT Srinagar. It was aimed to expose students to a variety of topics beyond their curriculum and provide a platform to interact and exchange ideas with eminent experts.

Prof. Yadav was awarded Padma Shri in 2016 for his contributions to science and engineering. In 2022, he was elected member of the United States National Academy of Engineering.