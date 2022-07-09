Padma Shri awardee Prof Yadav delivers expert talk at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: As part of 'Beyond Classroom Lecture Series', Padma Shri Awardee Prof (Dr.) G D Yadav, former Vice-chancellor, ICT Mumbai on Saturday delivered an expert lecture on “Materials World for Physicists” at Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The lecture series is being hosted by PG, Department of Physics, NIT Srinagar. It was aimed to expose students to a variety of topics beyond their curriculum and provide a platform to interact and exchange ideas with eminent experts.
Prof. Yadav was awarded Padma Shri in 2016 for his contributions to science and engineering. In 2022, he was elected member of the United States National Academy of Engineering.
Prof. Yadav has more than 125 national and international awards and fellowships. He is an elected fellow of all National Academies and the World Academy of Science.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said it is a proud moment for NIT Srinagar to host eminent luminaries on the campus.
He said Prof. Yadav is known for his pioneering research on catalysis, with special focus on nanomaterials, green chemistry, nanocatalysis, energy engineering, and biotechnology.
Prof. Sehgal lauded the role of the Department of Physics and assured his support for such initiatives in the future.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said such lecture series will not only benefit students but would also help them to explore more career options in science and technology.
“Research and innovation are essential to increase our abilities to deal with sustainable development challenges. In future also NIT Srinagar will host such lectures for the benefit of the students to expose them to scientific research and career opportunities,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari said the entire life of Prof. Yadav is full of contributions. He is a true inspiration for the students aiming to serve country in the field of engineering
Addressing the students, Padmashri Prof (Dr. ) G D Yadav shared an inspiring academic and professional journey with the students and covered many aspects of materials science.