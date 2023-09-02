Painting exhibition begins at Government Arts Emporium Srinagar

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh on Saturday inaugurated two-day painting exhibition at Government Arts Emporium Srinagar.

The event is aimed at captivating the artistic talent of Arshad Sualeh who is a prolific painter and has made Kashmir proud on global radar through his realistic paintings and portraits. Sualeh also masters the art of Quranic Calligraphy Paintings combined with landscape, Abstract, Semi Abstract Figurative Work Paintingsand Realistic Paintings.

The inauguration kicked off with an exclusive opening reception where attendees had the opportunity to meet and engage with the talented artist behind the exhibited works.

The exhibition features an eclectic collection of artworks spanning various genres, styles, and mediums. From vibrant paintings and to thought-provoking sculptures, the exhibition offers a diverse and immersive experience for all visitors.