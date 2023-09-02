Painting exhibition begins at Government Arts Emporium Srinagar

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh on Saturday inaugurated two-day painting exhibition at Government Arts Emporium Srinagar.
The event is aimed at captivating the artistic talent of Arshad Sualeh who is a prolific painter and has made Kashmir proud on global radar through his realistic paintings and portraits. Sualeh also masters the art of Quranic Calligraphy Paintings combined with landscape, Abstract, Semi Abstract Figurative Work Paintingsand Realistic Paintings.
The inauguration kicked off with an exclusive opening reception where attendees had the opportunity to meet and engage with the talented artist behind the exhibited works.
The exhibition features an eclectic collection of artworks spanning various genres, styles, and mediums. From vibrant paintings and to thought-provoking sculptures, the exhibition offers a diverse and immersive experience for all visitors.
Commissioner Secretary on the occasion termed the exhibition a testament to diverse voices and visions that shape the contemporary art scene with the aims to inspire creativity, and promote cultural exchange through the universal language of art.
“We are confident that visitors will be moved, inspired, and intrigued by the stunning array of works on display”, he said. Director Handicrafts & Handloom thanked all the stakeholders who are supporting and promoting the local artisans and also appreciated the role of media who have been prominent in promoting the arts and crafts of the valley. He strengthened the commitment of department to continue such exhibitions under it’s ‘Know Your Artisan’ initiative.
He said the main objective of such interventions is taking handcrafted art to a new level; spread the age-old crafts into various spheres and promote them to be utilized in contemporary spaces.
Commissioner Secretary also inaugurated a new showroom of JKI established within the Government Arts Emporium where an exclusive range of high-quality Silk and Woolen products are kept on display and sale.