Panel to sanction contracts for construction of New High Court at Bemina

Jammu: A nine-member panel will sanction and award contracts for execution of the project of construction of new High Court at Raki-i-Gund Aksha Bemina in Srinagar.
In this connection, the government has accorded sanction in terms of S O 15 of 2020 dated January 9, 2020 of the Finance Department to the constitution of the “Contract Committee.”
As per GAD order, the Contract Committee will have Administrative Secretary Law Department Achal Sethi as its chairman.
Besides, a representative from the Finance Department (not below the rank of Special Secretary or Additional Secretary); Development Commissioner, PW (R&B) Department Sami Arif Yesvi; Chief Engineer, PW(R&B) Department Kashmir Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq; Chief Engineer of Inspections, Quality Control and Design Muhammad Hanief Lone; Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department (MED); Director Finance, Law Department Ashok Kumar Singh; a representative from the Industries & Commerce Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and Assistant Director Planning, Law Department Muhammad Afzal Ganai as its members.