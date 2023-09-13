Paras Hospital Srinagar offers round-the-clock stroke services, advanced neurosurgical care

Srinagar: Paras Hospital, a leading healthcare facility in Srinagar is offering their round-the-clock stroke services, providing immediate access to critical care for stroke patients.

The hospital's comprehensive stroke services include 24x7 MRI stroke protocol imaging, Stroke ICU facilities, and urgent thrombolysis and thrombectomy services, ensuring that stroke patients receive timely and effective treatment round the clock.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Associate Director Paras Health Srinagar Neurology and Neuro intervention, Dr. Hilal Ahmad Ganaie said the hospital provides routine Digital Subtraction Angiographies (DSAs) and Carotid stenting procedures, along with Aneurysm coiling, eliminating the need for patients to seek such services out of state.

"Moreover, Paras Hospital boasts a team of highly skilled specialists in the field of neurology and neurosurgery. Three consultant neurologists specializing in stroke care are available at all times, along with four experienced neurosurgeons," he said.