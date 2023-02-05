Parimpora bus stand in shambles

Srinagar: A driver almost runs over a pedestrian while avoiding a manhole around six inches above ground near the entry road for Parimpora bus stand on city outskirts here.

The road, crammed with potholes as big as 13-feet and those potholes saturated with muddy water doesn’t only lead to the bus stand, but is also an approach road for Regional Transport Office’s inspection department, State Road Transport Corporation’s Yard and while it also leads to Asia’s biggest fruit Mandi.

“I am terrified when I am asked to drop a shipment at mandi,” says Mohammad Ashraf, a truck driver from last ten years.

Driving a loaded truck along this stretch is a devil of a job, Ashraf asserts as he spins and bounces on the driver’s seat while controlling the steering wheel of his Heavy Goods Vehicle.