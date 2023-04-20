PARIMPORA ROAD RAGE | RTO penalises parents of 2 boys

Srinagar: Regional Transport Officer Srinagar has penalised parents of two boys and also suspended registration of a two-wheeler involved in creating nuisance, attacking and harassing a family on road at Parimpora area here on March 27.

According to two separate orders, RTO Kashmir has penalised parents of two boys for Rs 5,000 each for being involved in a heinous crime and creating nuisance on the road.

As per the order, RTO Kashmir has penalised Hilal Mehraj of Mir Mansoor Colony Srinagar and Abdul Hamid Bazaz of Rampora Chattabal for allowing their juvenile sons to drive two-wheelers without possessing a valid license.