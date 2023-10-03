PARKING WOES | Multiple challans of vehicles pester commuters in city centre areas

Srinagar: Challan of vehicles by multiple agencies in city centre areas has evoked resentment from commuters and traders.

Lack of parking spaces in the city centre coupled with increase in traffic has made the situation worse for commuters.

Because of this, car owners frequently struggle to find a good parking place, which forces them to park their cars on roadsides and other open spots.

The issue has, however, taken an unpleasant turn as a result of imposition of fines by several agencies, including SMC and commercial contractors. These penalties are frequently issued for insignificant offences like parking a car just outside the approved zone or slightly exceeding the allocated parking area.

The local business sector is beginning to feel the effects of what they termed as “harassment” suffered by automobile owners as it deters potential consumers from visiting city centre areas. Due to these persistent problems, shopkeepers and commercial establishments around Lal Chowk have reported a noticeable decline in foot traffic and sales.