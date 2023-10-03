PARKING WOES | Multiple challans of vehicles pester commuters in city centre areas

Srinagar: Challan of vehicles by multiple agencies in city centre areas has evoked resentment from commuters and traders.
Lack of parking spaces in the city centre coupled with increase in traffic has made the situation worse for commuters.
Because of this, car owners frequently struggle to find a good parking place, which forces them to park their cars on roadsides and other open spots.
The issue has, however, taken an unpleasant turn as a result of imposition of fines by several agencies, including SMC and commercial contractors. These penalties are frequently issued for insignificant offences like parking a car just outside the approved zone or slightly exceeding the allocated parking area.
The local business sector is beginning to feel the effects of what they termed as “harassment” suffered by automobile owners as it deters potential consumers from visiting city centre areas. Due to these persistent problems, shopkeepers and commercial establishments around Lal Chowk have reported a noticeable decline in foot traffic and sales.
President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Javid Tenga in a statement recently said that the vehicles parked on roadside parking or outside are challaned by more than one agency ‘for flimsy pretexts’.
“It is not only the Traffic Dept but some private agencies/ private parking contractors/ smart city contractors who take upon themselves to challan and impose fines for parking issues. This causes undue harassment to vehicle owners and shoppers causing loss of business to shopkeepers/business establishments”, KCCI had said.
KCCI has stated that it has been receiving complaints on a regular basis about “such acts of harassment.”
“One can understand the mandate of Traffic Police to regulate traffic, challan and impose fine but it is preposterous to think that private agencies can be tasked with the authority to challan, lock the vehicle and impose fine. The KCCI has taken up the matter with various authorities and Srinagar Smart City officials who have denied having delegated the authority of challaning/ imposing fines or locking the vehicles on the roadside to any private agency.”
“It is, therefore, imperative that the concerned Government Departments and Srinagar Smart City make the parking policy clear, more so, if private agencies have been given authority to illegally impose fines and cause harassment to vehicle owners. Moreover, there are various other parking issues facing shopkeepers/ business establishments and shoppers which require immediate attention of concerned authorities”, KCCI had stated.