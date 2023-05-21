Passengers resent delay in installation of fare meters in auto-rickshaws

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to install fare meters in auto-rickshaws is taking a toll on people in the summer capital.

Passengers including office goers, students and traders said that amid the crippled transport system following Smart City works in the city centre, auto-rickshaw operators charge exorbitant fares.

“Auto-rickshaw operators in Srinagar have no concept of charging fare as per meters. Even if the passenger is traveling between two shortest points, the rate is above Rs 100 and different auto operators will charge different rates. There are many people who don’t own a vehicle and rely on public transport like autos. Ironically authorities have failed to install meters in autos,” said Altaf Ahmad, an office goer.

These passengers said that almost all auto-rickshaws in Srinagar have failed to comply with the directions by authorities to install meters and charge passengers as per its reading.