Passport Office organises awareness programme for Hajj Pilgrims

Srinagar Nov 14: The Passport Office, Srinagar organised awareness programme for the pilgrims who intend to perform Hajj next year.

The programme was held at Hajj House Srinagar with an aim to educate the pilgrims about the passport application process, Hajj Guidelines, travel arrangements and religious aspects of Hajj.

The programme was inaugurated by the Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, Davinder Kumar.

In his welcome address Kumar highlighted the importance of Hajj as a spiritual journey.

He also briefed them about the various services and facilities provided by the Passport Office Srinagar for the Hajj applicants.

He urged the pilgrims to apply for their passports well in advance and to follow the instructions given by the Hajj committee and the embassy of Saudi Arabia.

The programme included presentations by the officials of the Passport Office Srinagar.

The presentations covered topics such as form submission, online passport application, documentation and other necessary procedures.

The programme also featured an interactive session where the participants asked questions and clarified their doubts regarding the Passport Application process.

The Passport officer answered their queries and provided them with useful tips and suggestions.

The participants and Executive Officer of Hajj house expressed their gratitude to the Passport Office Srinagar for organising the day long awareness program. Executive officer, Hajj House Dr. Sujaat presented a vote of thanks at the occasion. He thanked all the dignitaries, guests, speakers, staff members, and participants for making the program a success.