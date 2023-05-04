Passport Office organises meditation programme for journalists

Srinagar: The Regional Passport Office in Srinagar on Wednesday organised a meditation session under the banner of Vihangam Yog meditation aiming at mental health and well-being of journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

At the event, meditation instructor Bharat Ratna described its philosophy and taught how to practice yoga.

Journalists from various media organisations in the region participated in the programme.

The event began with a welcome speech by the Regional Passport Officer, who highlighted the importance of mental health for journalists who are often exposed to stressful situations and work under tight deadlines.