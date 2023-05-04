Passport Office organises meditation programme for journalists

Srinagar: The Regional Passport Office in Srinagar on Wednesday organised a meditation session under the banner of Vihangam Yog meditation aiming at mental health and well-being of journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.
At the event, meditation instructor Bharat Ratna described its philosophy and taught how to practice yoga.
Journalists from various media organisations in the region participated in the programme.
The event began with a welcome speech by the Regional Passport Officer, who highlighted the importance of mental health for journalists who are often exposed to stressful situations and work under tight deadlines.
"This is basically a stress management programme. This programme is organised for the media persons because they have to go through stress all the time and meditation is the only way to burst the stress," Regional Passport Officer, Dravinder Kumar said while talking to ANI.
He further emphasized that it was dedicated to the Kashmiri Journalists.
"The programme was dedicated to the Kashmiri Journalists as they were told how to manage the stress during work," he added During the program, participants were taught the Vihangam Yog meditation technique and breathing exercises that could help reduce stress and anxiety.