Patient flow increases to Govt Dental College and Hospital Srinagar

Srinagar: Nearly six lakh patients have visited the Government Dental College and Hospital in Srinagar in the last four years, indicating rise in dental problems.

According to the data provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shuja, the Out Patient Department (OPD) at Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar received over 106452 patients in 2020-2021, 151204 in 2021-22, 241209 in 2022-23 and 87768 patients visited the hospital till July this year.

Besides that, the Department of Periodontics conducted 1113 major surgeries and 31547 minor surgeries from 2020 till July this year.

In 2020, the department performed 132 major procedures and 5,503 minor procedures. In 2021, 354 major procedures and 5,506 minor procedures were conducted.