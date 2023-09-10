Patient flow increases to Govt Dental College and Hospital Srinagar

Srinagar: Nearly six lakh patients have visited the Government Dental College and Hospital in Srinagar in the last four years, indicating rise in dental problems.
According to the data provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shuja, the Out Patient Department (OPD) at Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar received over 106452 patients in 2020-2021, 151204 in 2021-22, 241209 in 2022-23 and 87768 patients visited the hospital till July this year.
Besides that, the Department of Periodontics conducted 1113 major surgeries and 31547 minor surgeries from 2020 till July this year.
In 2020, the department performed 132 major procedures and 5,503 minor procedures. In 2021, 354 major procedures and 5,506 minor procedures were conducted.
2022 witnessed a notable surge in dental care requirements, with 358 major procedures and a staggering 11,299 minor procedures.
Fast forward to 2023, until the end of July, the department had already carried out 269 major procedures and 9,239 minor procedures.
As per the data, in 2023 till July end, the hospital received 27,6549 new patients and 27,181 returning patients in the OPD.
A total of 15,336 major procedures, including Root Canal Treatments and Endodontic Surgeries, were performed at the hospital.
Besides that, 11848 minor procedures, encompassing treatments like fillings and restorative work with various materials were done.
Also, the total number of cases in Hematology, Cytology, Histopathology are 10316. Of 10316, 9112 cases were registered in Hematology, 836 in cytology, 368 in histopathology in the department of oral pathology from 2020 to July this year.
According to the official data, the Out Patient Department (OPD) at Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar receives over 700 cases every day and 30 patients with severe dental complications.
According to the doctors, the patients with dental complications and problems have shown a steep rise in Kashmir over the years.
"People in Kashmir don't take dental problems seriously. It is important for people and the children to get a dental check-up every six months," doctors said.
According to the officials, the hospital receives 30 patients with compilations like oral cancers, tumours, cysts and other severe infections every month.
Raising concern over the oral diseases like cancers, tumours, Dr Mir Mushtaq, Nodal Officer, Tobacco control program told Greater Kashmir that a clean mouth has a great impact on a healthy body.
"Tobacco chewing and smoking affects oral health. We have taken steps to prevent people from such addictions. So, people should avoid these habits. We have even banned tobacco promoting products," he said.