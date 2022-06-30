PCCF inaugurates training programme on Conservation of Biodiversity at SKUAST

Srinagar: J&K Biodiversity Council in collaboration with J&K Forest Department today organised a training programme on Biodiversity” at SKUAST Campus at Shalimar here.
The programme was participated by Chairpersons and members of various Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) from Kashmir division besides officials of line departments.
During the program, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (HoFF) J&K/Chairman, J&K Biodiversity Council Dr. Mohit Gera spoke about the unique biodiversity of Jammu and Kashmir and gave a detailed account of activities of council to ensure biodiversity conservation and its sustainable utilization.
He also highlighted the role of BMCs in Biodiversity Conservation and need to make them aware of their role and responsibilities.
He also spoke about likely impact of climpae change on biodiversity of Jammu & Kashmir and steps required to protect all life forms and create resilient ecosystem.
Dr. Mohit Gera impressed upon to create a massive awareness at the grassroots level with respect to biodiversity conservation through Biodiversity Heritage sites, Sacred grooves and CEVMS
Asaf Mehmood Sagar, APCCF/ Director, J&K Forest Research Institute and Member Secretary, J&K Biodiversity Council discussed about conservation of biodiversity. Nadeem Qadri discussed about Biodiversity Act / Rules and impressed upon the importance of services provided by biodiversity and need to conserve the same.
Dr. Anzar Khuroo, Member, J&K Biodiversity Council provided useful inputs on process of PBR preparation / updating and the importance of maintaining a People’s Biodiversity Registers.
Dr.Nazir Ahmad Zeerak discussed about Traditional Knowledge and Biological Resource Conservation regarding Agri-Horticultural crops of Kashmir.
Panel discussion was also held regarding roles and responsibilities of BMCs with panellists Dr. Khursheed Ahmed, Nadeem Qadri, Dr. Raja Muzaffar, Prof. S.A Gangoo and Nazir-be-Nazir.
During the function a book “Common Trees of Kashmir”-a pictorial guide complied by Dr. Monisa Banday, RFO & Mudasir Mehmood Malik, DCF was also released.