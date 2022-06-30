PCCF inaugurates training programme on Conservation of Biodiversity at SKUAST

During the program, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (HoFF) J&K/Chairman, J&K Biodiversity Council Dr. Mohit Gera spoke about the unique biodiversity of Jammu and Kashmir and gave a detailed account of activities of council to ensure biodiversity conservation and its sustainable utilization.

He also highlighted the role of BMCs in Biodiversity Conservation and need to make them aware of their role and responsibilities.

He also spoke about likely impact of climpae change on biodiversity of Jammu & Kashmir and steps required to protect all life forms and create resilient ecosystem.