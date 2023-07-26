PC&PNDT Act Implementation | District Advisory Committee Meeting held

Srinagar: A meeting of the District Advisory Committee (DAC) for Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnosis Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act implementation was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

The DC/Chairman DAC also reviewed case put forth before him for grant of provisional registration of cases under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, an Act of the Parliament of India enacted to stop female foeticides and arrest the declining sex ratio.The DC/Chairman DAC, after detailed deliberations, scrutinisation and proper screening of each case in consonance with the laid guidelines, accorded approval for provisional registration of as many as 36 cases under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.