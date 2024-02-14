PDD inspector dies of electrocution at Parimpora

Srinagar, Feb 14: An inspector of Power Development Department died due to electrocution at Parimpora area here on city outskirts.

Officials said that the incident occurred when the inspector was doing some repair work on a power line when he received an electric shock. He was shifted to SMHS Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah of Chattabal.

As soon as his body reached his home, there was hue and cry in the locality. Locals demanded a probe into the incident.

“As inspector, he was not supposed to do maintenance work. There was no safety equipment with him while undertaking repairs. We also don’t know why electricity was supplied to the line when maintenance was going on. We appeal to higher officials to look into the issue and conduct a probe,” a local said.

To mention, there is no let-up in the electrocution incidents that keep happening across Kashmir. On Monday, a lineman lost his life due to electrocution in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Greater Kashmir did a series of stories on the safety equipment and lack of following SOPs during maintenance.

An official from KPDCL said that the department has procured new safety equipment to ensure safety. However, he acknowledged that there are many aspects where safety equipment is lacking.

“There is also an issue in strict enforcement of using safety gear. Most of the equipment gathers dust as the ground staff don’t use it. There are scores of electric divisions in Kashmir, and we recently got multiple sky lift vehicles, but these are fewer as compared to the number of divisions we have to cater to. Many linemen fall from ladders after the electric shock and die of the injuries. Such equipment like Sky lift vehicles, etc., saves lives. There is much more work to be done in this regard to safeguard lives,” an official said.

Executive Engineer of the concerned area, Firdous Bhat, said that a few days back, a transformer was damaged in the area. “Employees were installing it when the incident occurred.

“The inspector received an electric shock and severe head injury. We have formulated a five-member committee to probe into the matter. The committee will submit the report within three days,” Bhat added.