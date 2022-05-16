PDP demands adequate drinking water supply at Habba Kadal

He said the residents of Karfali Mohalla, Dalsanyar, Kani Kadal, Chinkral Mohalla, Old Fateh Kadal and Zainder Mohalla are facing acute shortage of drinking water from the last many days.

“I have been apprised by many senior citizens of area about shortage of drinking water in several places of Habba Kadal area of Srinagar. I urge administration to intervene in the matter and ensure redressal of their problems,” he added.