PDP demands setting up of fire service stations in Dal, Nigeen, Jhelum

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday demanded setting up of fire service stations for dwellers of Dal and, Nigeen lakes and Jhelum to prevent fire incidents and mitigate losses during these incidents.

In a joint statement by Srinagar district president Haji Parvez, state youth secretary Arif Laigroo and youth leader Asif Wangnoo demanded setting up of fire services stations for Dal and Nigeen lakes and Jhelum.