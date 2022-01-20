PDP demands setting up of fire service stations in Dal, Nigeen, Jhelum

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday demanded setting up of fire service stations for dwellers of Dal and, Nigeen lakes and Jhelum to prevent fire incidents and mitigate losses during these incidents.
In a joint statement by Srinagar district president Haji Parvez, state youth secretary Arif Laigroo and youth leader Asif Wangnoo demanded setting up of fire services stations for Dal and Nigeen lakes and Jhelum.
“In a recent fire incident there was huge loss to houseboats. There have been fire incidents at these places off and on,” they added.
“Fire tenders reaching late to the spot results in heavy losses. So to mitigate the losses and sufferings of Dal, Nigeen and Jhelum dwellers, fire stations should be set up at these places,” it reads.