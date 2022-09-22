PEDAL FOR PEACE | Traffic police issue advisory

Srinagar: Traffic Police today devised route plan to facilitate smooth conduct of Cycle Race-2022 on Boulevard Road today.
J&K Police is organising a Cycle Race-2022 “Pedal for Peace” on Friday September 23 on the routes from Lalit Ghat (Police Golf Course) to Nagbal Chowk via Foreshore Road, Lalit Ghat to Harwan via Shailmar.
In order to facilitate smooth movement of cyclists on the Boulevard Road Srinagar from Lalit Ghat to Harwan & Lalit Ghat to Pandach, the road will remain closed for general traffic from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Friday September 23,” SSP Traffic City (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said in a statement.
“Motorists coming from Harwan New Theed Side are advised to adopt Burzahama via Chandpora – Tailbal – Zakoora – Malbagh – Illahibagh - 90 feet Road and vice versa to reach to their respective destinations. Motorists coming from Ganderbal / Nagbal side towards Lalchowk are advised to adopt 90 feet Soura road & vice versa to reach to their destinations. People are requested to avoid un-necessary movement on the Boulevard Road from Lalit Ghat till Harwan via Shalimar and Lalit Ghat to Pandach via Zakoora road particularly from 06:00 AM to 09:00 AM. Medical emergencies and motorists who are going towards Srinagar Airport will be allowed to move via Foreshore-Dargah-Khanyar Road,” it added.