PEDAL FOR PEACE | Traffic police issue advisory

Srinagar: Traffic Police today devised route plan to facilitate smooth conduct of Cycle Race-2022 on Boulevard Road today.

J&K Police is organising a Cycle Race-2022 “Pedal for Peace” on Friday September 23 on the routes from Lalit Ghat (Police Golf Course) to Nagbal Chowk via Foreshore Road, Lalit Ghat to Harwan via Shailmar.

In order to facilitate smooth movement of cyclists on the Boulevard Road Srinagar from Lalit Ghat to Harwan & Lalit Ghat to Pandach, the road will remain closed for general traffic from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Friday September 23,” SSP Traffic City (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said in a statement.