People decry inconvenience at Passport Office in Srinagar

Srinagar: People from various areas of Kashmir have decried inconvenience caused to them due to lack of proper information at Passport Office here.

A group of people who had an appointment at Srinagar Passport office on Tuesday said that after waiting for weeks to get an appointment, they were sent back from the Passport Office and asked to get an ‘original’ Aadhaar cards.

The aggrieved said that the same information could have been conveyed to them via SMS, Call, or through media prior to the appointment. “But nothing like that was done. I waited for nearly a month to get an appointment for my daughter and wife at the Passport Office in Srinagar. When we submitted our Aadhaar cards, the officials said that they needed an authentic card and not the one printed out by us. Our Aadhaar cards are accepted properly at all places, but we fail to understand what happened here,” said Farooq Nehami an aggrieved passport applicant.