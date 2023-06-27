People decry lack of rate list for slaughtering sacrificial animals

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, people have urged authorities to regulate the rate for slaughtering of sacrificial animals.

People decry that without any regulation, butchers have field day on Eid-ul-Adha. They said that with no fixation of rates for slaughtering sacrificial animals, butchers are asking for hefty amounts to burn a hole in the pockets of people.

“It is ironic that there is no fixation of rates for slaughtering sacrificial animals. Every year there is a hike of a few hundred bucks as there is no rate list. If there is a rate list even for an egg, why do concerned authorities skip this important part that costs people thousands? We appeal to the government that on this Eid, a rate list should be notified which must be followed by butchers for slaughtering animals,” said Ishfaq Ahmad of Hazratbal.