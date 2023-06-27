People decry lack of rate list for slaughtering sacrificial animals

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, people have urged authorities to regulate the rate for slaughtering of sacrificial animals.
People decry that without any regulation, butchers have field day on Eid-ul-Adha. They said that with no fixation of rates for slaughtering sacrificial animals, butchers are asking for hefty amounts to burn a hole in the pockets of people.
“It is ironic that there is no fixation of rates for slaughtering sacrificial animals. Every year there is a hike of a few hundred bucks as there is no rate list. If there is a rate list even for an egg, why do concerned authorities skip this important part that costs people thousands? We appeal to the government that on this Eid, a rate list should be notified which must be followed by butchers for slaughtering animals,” said Ishfaq Ahmad of Hazratbal.
The locals from various Srinagar areas said that every Eid, there is a race to find a butcher to slaughter sacrificial animals. They said due to high demand, some unscrupulous butchers have been taking undue advantage and charge from Rs 1000-2000 for slaughtering a sheep or goat. They said if someone is sacrificing bigger cattle like a cow, camel, or buffalo, the rate is multiple times higher.
“It is like paying 10-20 percent of the market price of the sacrificial animal. I had brought two sheep for Rs 30,000 on last Eid-ul-Adha and was forced to pay Rs 4,000 for slaughtering them in absence of a rate list,” said Taseen Ahmad, a local.
“This is sacred work, and we try to take genuine rates. Although I don’t follow any rate list, I try to do it as part of holy work and not demand exorbitant rates. Due to high demand, people are willing to pay more and more to ensure that work is done on time,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a butcher in Hazratbal.
Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA), Reyaz Ahmad said that he will look into the issue. “I took charge only a few days back. Let me go through the issue, and I will look into it properly,” he said.