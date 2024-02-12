Pet culture thrives in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 12: In 2022, driven by her deep love for animals, Muzamil Bashir, a Srinagar resident, warmly welcomed a one-year-old Persian cat into her home. She named the cat “Hoor,” meaning angel, as she never considers her just a pet, but an angel whose heavenly presence is enriching her and other family members.

“The experience of having a cat feels like parenting a child. Initially, the task of even holding her felt daunting, but as time passed, we adapted and learned, fostering a unique bond. Additionally, my mother, who in the first instance opposed having a cat, is the one taking care of her for the whole day, which is truly heart-warming for me,” she said.

Muzamil’s affection for cats reflects the growing pet culture in the summer capital. Apart from cats, a significant number of people in the city are embracing dogs, budgies, rabbits, and various other animals as their pets. The ownership of these pets, once confined to a selective group of people, has now become a prevalent practice among a broader population in the region.

Duwa, a college student, has been a cat owner for seven years. During this course of time, she lost three cats. Currently, she owns four cats named Nugget, Oliver, Smuggler and Sorry.

While sharing her narrative, she mentioned that no one actually inspired her to get a cat. It was merely an incident where a cat landed in their home for a few days and found a permanent place in their lives.

“This experience of having cats has transformed my lifestyle and that of my family. We are extremely possessive towards our cats and we treat them as the integral members of our family,” she said.

Duwa and Muzamil share a profound conviction in the transformative power of including cats in their lives. They are convinced that their mental wellbeing has been significantly improved due to the presence of these furry creatures.

“If you are suffering from any kind of distress, get a cat, as their snoring helps in reducing stress. Whenever you are not in an optimistic mood, they will forcefully make you play with them and after some time you will realise that everything is cheerful again,” Duwa added.

Nowsheeba Rasheed, a resident of Srinagar, owns a white New Zealand rabbit and a brown rabbit, both acquired at Saida Kadal for Rs 600 each. She stated that she was drawn to their cuteness and innocence, making her decision to welcome them into her home.

“I have kept one room specifically for them and I have to be punctual with giving food and cleaning their space. They are highly energetic and always stay together and one thing that I have noticed is they signal each other by tapping their hind feet,” she said.

Mursaleen, another local resident, owns four budgies. Fluffy, a white male, was a gift from her cousin. Bada Chidu, which she got from a local pet shop. The family grew further with the birth of Azure and Olivia, offspring of Chidu and Fluffy, bringing lively energy to their home.

“These budgies have a profound impact on life. From recognising their happiness to soothing them during moulting, taking care of them is similar to taking care of a child. Their presence has brightened and cheered my life and instilled in me a sense of responsibility and care,” she said.

Rouf Junaid, the proprietor of RJ Pet Care and Clinic at Ikhrajpora, has been successfully selling cat and dog food and other stuff in the market. Additionally, they offer clinical services for cats and dogs, catering to the growing pet culture in Kashmir.

According to him, there is a significant surge in pet culture in Srinagar. He stated that there is a substantial demand for cats and dogs throughout Srinagar, with Persian cats being the most sought-after breed among customers.

“There’s a significant demand for cats and dogs in the region. Cats, in particular, are highly sought after due to their cleanliness and I think it’s extremely rare to find a neighbourhood without a cat,” he said.

While further expressing his narrative, he emphasised the normalisation of pet shops in society, likening them to grocery stores, suggesting that they have become a common fixture.

Throwing more light on the rising pet culture, a retired veterinary employee, traced its historical roots. He stated that Kashmiris from the past have continued to be involved in pet culture, but the spectrum of the species has evolved significantly over time. “From cows, horses, chickens, and ducks in the past, foreign breeds of cats, parrots, and other animals are now being adopted by the people.”