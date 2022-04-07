Plantation drive held at Old Assembly Complex

Srinagar: Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) organised a plantation programme within the office premises to mark the World Health Day.
The plantation drive was kick started by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole by planting coniferous sapling and watered it in presence of Incharge DCCRK, Tahir Ahmad Magray, SSO/ Epidemiologist, Dr Talat Jabeen; RD, DSF, Kashmir Mehrajudin Malik and other officers.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Talat said that Global warming is a serious concern which has to be addressed with plantation and added that today DCCRK in collaboration with the Social Forestry Department held a plantation drive to contribute in the endeavor of saving our planet.