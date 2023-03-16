‘Plantations within urban areas aimed to create green assets’

Srinagar: As part of ‘Green J&K Drive’ the Department of Social Forestry today organised a mega plantation event in collaboration with University of Kashmir at Zakura Campus, here.

More than 1000 plants of Deodar and other species were planted. University and school students, NCC cadets, school children, Eco Club members, Van Mitras , NGOs, Teaching faculty of University, Government officials, staff of Social Forestry Division Srinagar and local people participated in the plantation event .

The drive was kick started by Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Dheeraj Gupta who was also the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary expressed satisfaction and appreciation for whole hearted support and participation of VPPCs, PRIs, Gram panchayat members, University administration and other stakeholders in carrying out the plantation event successfully. He stated that under Social Forestry’s various initiatives, efforts are being made to scale up plantations within urban areas to create green assets which not only add to the aesthetic value of cities but also play a key role in mitigating climate change.