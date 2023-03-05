Police arrest 2 persons for stalking, harassing girl at Dalgate

Srinagar: Police today arrested two persons on charges of stalking and harassing a girl at Dalgate area here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on March 4, a girl was stalked and harrassed by two boys, riding a scooty.
“The boys had made lewd gestures and comments against the girl.
The girl had posted about the incident on her social media account and subsequently also approached police post Nehru Park with a written application.
On receipt of the complaint, FIR 35/2023 US 354 D,506,341,294, 509 of IPC was lodged under relevant sections of the law in Ram Munshi Bagh Police Station and the boys were identified as Saqib Mehraj Sheikh S/O Mehraj ud Din Sheikh and Faizan Yousuf Sheikh S/O Mohd Yousuf Sheikh, both from Kanidiver Hawal,” the statement added.
They were arrested by a team led by SI Syed Khalil DO Nehru Park under supervision of SDPO Nehru Park Mansha Beigh. The scooty bearing registration number JK01AG 5814 on which they committed the offence has been seized as well. The two will be produced in Court for getting their Police remand.
“Srinagar police reiterates its resolve to fight against harassment of women. The general public is advised to report all such incidents to police for action,” the statement added.