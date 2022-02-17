Police arrest 2 vehicle lifters

Srinagar: Police today arrested 2 vehicle lifters and recovered four stolen vehicles.
In a statement, police spokesperson said, “acting upon reliable information that some persons are involved in vehicle theft, on 16-02-2022, Srinagar police arrested two accused persons (car lifters) namely Sahir Amin Dar S/o Muhammad Amin Dar R/o Kursoo, Rajbagh (Thag)
Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar S/o Ghulam Qadir Dar R/o Aqal Mir, Khanyar in two different cases under sections of vehicle theft, forgery and cheating.
Two cars, two bikes have also been recovered from the accused persons.”
“General public is again requested to install High-security number plates in vehicles to avoid possibility of such thefts,” the statement added.