Police arrest 20 drunkards on Boulevard

Srinagar: Acting tough against social evils, Srinagar police nabbed a number of drunkards roaming on Boulevard in an inebriated condition.

In a statement, police spokesperson said that “the drunkards indulged in drunken brawls and creating nuisance in areas which are frequented by tourists, thus giving a bad name to the society.” 

It said In its drive against these nuisance mongers, Srinagar Police formed a team under the supervision of SP East  Sahil Sarangal IPS assisted by SDPO Nehrupark Mansha Beig JKPS and DO Nehrupark Inspector Showkat Ali that conducted  a surprise raid in the area.”

“All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of law. The public has appreciated the swift  action taken by the police,” it added.

