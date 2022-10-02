Police arrest 20 drunkards on Boulevard

Srinagar: Acting tough against social evils, Srinagar police nabbed a number of drunkards roaming on Boulevard in an inebriated condition.

In a statement, police spokesperson said that “the drunkards indulged in drunken brawls and creating nuisance in areas which are frequented by tourists, thus giving a bad name to the society.”

It said In its drive against these nuisance mongers, Srinagar Police formed a team under the supervision of SP East Sahil Sarangal IPS assisted by SDPO Nehrupark Mansha Beig JKPS and DO Nehrupark Inspector Showkat Ali that conducted a surprise raid in the area.”