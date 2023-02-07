Police arrest 3 SMC officials for ‘assaulting’ Traffic policemen, demolishing booth

Srinagar: Three officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation were arrested for allegedly assaulting Traffic cops and demolishing their booth near LD Hospital here today.

Reports said SMC and Traffic cops exchanged heated arguments during an anti-encroachment demolition drive near LD hospital.

The tussle started when the SMC officials demolished the booth of Traffic police.

Taking strong objection to this, Traffic police officials directed to cease vehicle of SMC involved in demolition of the booth without any prior notice.

“We are here to do our job, and we are also government employees. You have put up the structure at the wrong place, and it has to be dismantled. We are not here to argue, and we won’t care about your dictates,” a official of SMC shouted at the Traffic cops present on the spot.