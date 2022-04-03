Police arrest 6 pick-pockets at Lal Chowk

“While as, in another pick-pocketing case under FIR No. 23/2022, five persons namely: Mudasir Bhat R/O Bemina, Nisar Sheikh R/O Drasan Kulgam, Mohd Youqoob Sheikh R/O Hyderpora, Ab Rehman Sheikh R/O Shopian, Ab Rashid Sheikh R/O Yaripora Kulgam were arrested leading to a recovery of Rs 17180 from their possession. The total amount recovered is Rs.34450. Further investigation is on in these cases. General public is requested to immediately bring to notice any suspicious activities noticed with regard to such incidents,” the statement added.