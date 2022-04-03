Police arrest 6 pick-pockets at Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Police today arrested six pick-pockets at Lal Chowk area here.
In a statement, police said in the past two days two FIRs were registered after different pick-pocketing incidents took place within the jurisdiction of Police station Kothibagh.
“Acting swiftly, police teams were deputed to nab the culprits. After analysis of the modus operandi and hectic efforts in case FIR No. 22/2022, one lady namely Shameema @Shama age,57 years R/o Gulab Bagh, Zakoora was arrested and cash amounting to Rs 17270 was recovered from her possession,” the statement said.
“While as, in another pick-pocketing case under FIR No. 23/2022, five persons namely: Mudasir Bhat R/O Bemina, Nisar Sheikh R/O Drasan Kulgam, Mohd Youqoob Sheikh R/O Hyderpora, Ab Rehman Sheikh R/O Shopian, Ab Rashid Sheikh R/O Yaripora Kulgam were arrested leading to a recovery of Rs 17180 from their possession. The total amount recovered is Rs.34450. Further investigation is on in these cases. General public is requested to immediately bring to notice any suspicious activities noticed with regard to such incidents,” the statement added.