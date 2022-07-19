Police arrest 8 gamblers at Baba Demb

Srinagar: Acting tough against social crimes, Police arrested eight gamblers at Baba Demb area here and seized stake money from their possession.

In a statement, the police spokesperson said following an input about gambling activities, a police party of Police Station Khanyar under supervision of SHO Majid Hussain raided a gambling site at Baba Demb and arrested four gamblers.

Officers have seized stake money of Rs 22,000 and playing cards from the gamblers.

However, four more gamblers taking advantage of marshy land near the area managed to flee from the spot.