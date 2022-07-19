Police arrest 8 gamblers at Baba Demb

Srinagar: Acting tough against social crimes, Police arrested eight gamblers at Baba Demb area here and seized stake money from their possession.
In a statement, the police spokesperson said following an input about gambling activities, a police party of Police Station Khanyar under supervision of SHO Majid Hussain raided a gambling site at Baba Demb and arrested four gamblers.
Officers have seized stake money of Rs 22,000 and playing cards from the gamblers.
However, four more gamblers taking advantage of marshy land near the area managed to flee from the spot.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 39/2022 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Khanyar and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, four gamblers who fled during the raid were arrested and stake money of Rs 13,500 was recovered from them which they took along while fleeing. With this, a total of Rs 35,500 stake money was recovered in the instant case and eight gamblers have been arrested.
“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” the statement added.