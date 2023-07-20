Police bust gang of fraudsters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Srinagar, July 20: Police today busted a gang of fraudsters here today with the arrest of four persons.

In a statement, police said a gang of fraudsters has been busted that was operating in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar. “This gang was deceiving, cheating and extorting from credulous people throughout the city.

“The gang consisted of five individuals, three males and two females. 1) Firdous Ahmed Mir S/o Abdul Rahim Mir R/o Rainawari Aged 36 (Fake SP), Mohd Tariq Mir s/o Mohd Shafi Mir R/o Lal Bazar Age 35 (Fake media person), 3) Ashiya D/o Bashir Ahmed R/o Bemina (Honey trap girl), 4) Masrat Mir D/o Mohd Yousaf Mir R/o Habba Kadal (Fake Crime Branch officer) 5) Fake Sub Inspector (absconding now),” the statement said.

“The women in the gang used to lure and trap gullible persons into romantic relationships and then set up scenarios involving fake or impersonating professionals (such as media personnel or police). They would utilise these fake identities to blackmail the clients. One of the women's houses in Mehjoor Nagar was used for this purpose. In this regard, FIR no 68/2023 u/s 392,472,419 IPC has been registered in Police Station Sadder,” the statement added.