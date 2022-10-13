Police bust notorious gang of mobile, bike thieves in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police today arrested five persons for their involvement in theft of bikes and mobiles here.

In a statement, police spokesperson said a written complaint was received by Police Post Banmohalla from one Owais Amin Najar S/o Mohammad Amin Najar R/o Shahwari Srinagar regarding theft of his vehicle. Upon this, a case FIR No. 50/ 2022 U/S 379 IPC was registered in Police Station M R Gunj pertaining to the theft of one vehicle bearing registration No. JK05B2105.

It said during the investigation of the instant case and technical assistance received from North police lab, five suspects were picked up for questioning by PP Banmohlla.