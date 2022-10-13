Police bust notorious gang of mobile, bike thieves in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police today arrested five persons for their involvement in theft of bikes and mobiles here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said a written complaint was received by Police Post Banmohalla from one Owais Amin Najar S/o Mohammad Amin Najar R/o Shahwari Srinagar regarding theft of his vehicle. Upon this, a case FIR No. 50/ 2022 U/S 379 IPC was registered in Police Station M R Gunj pertaining to the theft of one vehicle bearing registration No. JK05B2105.
It said during the investigation of the instant case and technical assistance received from North police lab, five suspects were picked up for questioning by PP Banmohlla.
“During sustained questioning alongwith SHO M R Gunj, they disclosed their involvement in the said case and many other theft cases.
“Five accused were arrested in these thefts. Arsalan Mushtaq Wandroo S/o Late Mushtaq Ahmad R/o Puj Mohallah Rainawari, Momin Bilal Bhat S/o Bilal Ahmad Bhat R/o Khanyar, Mehran Shafi Bhat S/o Mohd Shafi Bhat R/o Mir Masjid Khanyar, Rameez Showkat Matoo S/o Showkat Ahmad Matoo R/o Hazari Bazar Rainawari, Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh S/o Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh R/o Sheikh Colony Hawal Nowhatta,” the statement said.
During interrogation following stolen items were recovered from their possession one Motorcycle (Discovery) DL6SAR/4913 colour black, Mobile phones of various brands and a wrist watch and gas cylinder.
“Accordingly the stolen items were seized U/S 102 CrPC. Moreover, vehicle Maruti Car numbered JK05B2105 also stands recovered from the said persons. The investigation of the instant case is going on and more recoveries are expected,” it added.