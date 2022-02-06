Police continue drive against narcotics in Srinagar

Srinagar: Continuing its drive against narcotics, Srinagar police today recovered charas from a secret manufacturing unit in orchards and arrested two drug peddlers here.
In a statement, police said Police Station Pantha Chowk received specific information that narcotics is being prepared at one location in orchards.
“Acting on this information, police party from the Police Station raided the said location in orchards and recovered about 13.50 kgs of Charas. Searches are being conducted to arrest all the accused who were preparing this charas,” the statement said.
In this regard FIR No 10/2022 u/s 8/20,29 NDPS act was registered in PS Pantha Chowk.
“It is pertinent to mention that after obtaining a lead in this case, a second raid was conducted during which two drug peddlers were arrested and 170 bottles of contraband codeine were recovered from their possession and accordingly FIR No 11/2022 u/s 8/22,29 NDPS act was registered. The investigation is in full swing in this regards,” the statement said.
“Srinagar Police is fully committed to eradicate the menace of drugs from Society. A dedicated Narcotics helpline with mobile no 9596770550 is fully operational in this endeavor,” it added.