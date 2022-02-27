Police crack 3 theft cases at Zakura

It said during investigation of these cases, Zakura Police Station employed technical and modern means of investigation so as to trace these cases. During course of investigation, multiple raids were carried out in localities in Wanhama, Pampore, Nowgam

“These raids led to three burglars being arrested namely Bashir Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ali Mohd Sheikh R/o Pampore Frestbal, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ali Mohd R/o Gund Darshaliun Shopian A/P Wanihama Bala, Fareed Ahmad Khan S/o Mohd Shafi R/o Kalakote Rajouri a/p Maloora HMT. These arrests and subsequent disclosures led to recovery of gold items of approximately worth 12 lakh,” the statement added.