Police crack 3 theft cases at Zakura

Srinagar: Police today cracked three theft cases at Zakura area here on city outskirts.
In a statement, police spokesperson said three cases under FIR Nos. 03/22, 8/22, 17/22 insertions 457,380 of IPC were registered in Zakura Police Station. In each of these three cases, different gold ornaments were stolen.
It said during investigation of these cases, Zakura Police Station employed technical and modern means of investigation so as to trace these cases. During course of investigation, multiple raids were carried out in localities in Wanhama, Pampore, Nowgam
“These raids led to three burglars being arrested namely Bashir Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ali Mohd Sheikh R/o Pampore Frestbal, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ali Mohd R/o Gund Darshaliun Shopian A/P Wanihama Bala, Fareed Ahmad Khan S/o Mohd Shafi R/o Kalakote Rajouri a/p Maloora HMT. These arrests and subsequent disclosures led to recovery of gold items of approximately worth 12 lakh,” the statement added.
“All the three cases have successfully been solved by SHO Syed Junaid under supervision of SDPO Showkat Dar. More arrests and more recoveries are expected in this case.
General Public is encouraged to install CCTVs as these act as deterrence and in solving such crimes,” it added.