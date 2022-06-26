Police crack theft case

Srinagar: Police today solved a theft case by arresting one accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovering stolen property worth lakhs from his possession.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on June 21, Police Station Shaheed Gunj received a written complaint from a female stating therein that some unknown burglars entered into her rented room located at Dadi Kadal Zaindar Mohalla and stole Gold jewellery and cash.
It said accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 51/2022 relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Shaheed Gunj and investigation was set into motion.
On receipt of this information, a special team headed by Inspector Parvez Ahmad SHO Shaheed Gunj was constituted and during the examination of technical evidences and CCTV footages near the place of occurrence, an accused person was identified who was involved in the commission of crime.
“After strenuous efforts, the accused person identified as Younis Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Shafi Mir resident of Shah Mohalla, Ahmad Nagar, Srinagar was arrested from Vatakaloo, Chadoora Budgam. On his disclosure stolen property which include Gold Jewellery worth Rs 6,00,000, cash amount of Rs 3,15,000, 2 Mobile Phones worth Rs 50,000, 3 Hand watches worth Rs 30,000, 3 Power banks worth Rs 15000, Camera (Sony) worth Rs 15,000 and a Sound Box worth Rs 1,000/- (Total recovery worth Rs 10 lakhs approx were recovered from his possession which he had kept inside his rented room located at Buchwara Dalgate,” the statement said.
“Further investigation of the case is going on and more recoveries are expected. General public is once again advised to install CCTV cameras as it helps in solving such crimes,” it added.