Police crack theft case

Srinagar: Police today solved a theft case by arresting one accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovering stolen property worth lakhs from his possession.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on June 21, Police Station Shaheed Gunj received a written complaint from a female stating therein that some unknown burglars entered into her rented room located at Dadi Kadal Zaindar Mohalla and stole Gold jewellery and cash.