Police crack theft cases at Nowgam

Srinagar: Police today cracked two theft cases at Nowgam with the arrest of five thieves.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said on July 27 and 28, Police Station Nowgam received applications regarding the theft of an Auto Load Carrier and Two Generator Sets from the Nowgam area. Accordingly FIR numbers 111/2023, 112/2023 and 114/2023 were registered in PS Nowgam and investigation was taken up.