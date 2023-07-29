Police crack theft cases at Nowgam

Srinagar: Police today cracked two theft cases at Nowgam with the arrest of five thieves.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said on July 27 and 28, Police Station Nowgam received applications regarding the theft of an Auto Load Carrier and Two Generator Sets from the Nowgam area. Accordingly FIR numbers 111/2023, 112/2023 and 114/2023 were registered in PS Nowgam and investigation was taken up.
“During the course of investigation after taking recourse to human intelligence and technical assistance, multiple raids were conducted by the teams of Police station Nowgam and Shalteng. Consequently 5 accused viz. Imran Ahmed Khan S/o Mohd Ashraf R/o Iqbal Colony Pattan, Mohd Sadiq Reshi S/o Ali Mohd R/o Saidpora Sopore ,Sahil Sarwar Dar S/o Asadullah Dar R/o Mirgund Pattan, Yasir Ahmad Sofi S/o Ali Mohd Sofi R/o Friends Colony Shalteng, Shahid Shafi Dar S/o M Shafi Dar R/o Narbal were arrested. All the stolen property has been recovered. Further investigation is on,” the statement added.