Police crack theft cases in masjids at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: Police today cracked several theft cases at Pantha Chowk here by arresting the accused and recovering stolen property.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on September 23, Police Station Pantha Chowk received a written report from Intizamia of Masjid Committee of Masjid-e-Aisha that some burglar has stolen some cash and water taps from three masjids in the locality.
On this FIR NO 97/2022 under relevant provisions of law was registered and investigation was taken up.
During the course of investigation CCTV Cameras installed inside one of mosques and few cameras installed in the lanes were perused and the accused was identified.
A team was constituted to nab the culprit. “On 25.09.2022 the accused involved in the burglary has been arrested. The accused is identified as Amir Nazir Dar @Soda son of Nazir Dar resident of Aloochi Bagh,”police said.
“General public of the area and Intezamia Masjid Aisha, Masjid-e-Ibraheem and Masjid Mohammadia applauded the swift action of Srinagar Police to nab the culprit. General public is advised, once again, to get CCTV cameras installed to keep their locality safe,” the statement added.