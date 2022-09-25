Police crack theft cases in masjids at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: Police today cracked several theft cases at Pantha Chowk here by arresting the accused and recovering stolen property.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on September 23, Police Station Pantha Chowk received a written report from Intizamia of Masjid Committee of Masjid-e-Aisha that some burglar has stolen some cash and water taps from three masjids in the locality.

On this FIR NO 97/2022 under relevant provisions of law was registered and investigation was taken up.