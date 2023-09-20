Police distribute wheelchairs among specially-abled persons

Srinagar: Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP) distributed wheelchairs among specially-abled persons at District Police Lines Srinagar.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal distributed 29 wheelchairs among specially-abled persons hailing from different areas of Srinagar, most of whom belonged to vulnerable and economically weaker sections of the society. SP Headquarters Srinagar Arif Amin Shah, DySP Headquarters Srinagar Saleet Shah-, DySP DAR DPL Srinagar Nisar Ahmad Khoja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie (Accounts officer DDO) were present on the occasion.

SSP Srinagar while interacting with the beneficiaries assured enduring support and cooperation from the District Police Srinagar to those facing such challenges so that their lives can be ameliorated. He expressed the hope that the assistance provided to the specially-abled persons may help them in becoming self-reliant and to pursue their goals. He emphasised the role of Police in demonstrating empathy and kindness to differently-abled persons, so that they can feel an instrumental part of the society.