Police observe second phase of Thana Diwas in Srinagar

Srinagar: As a part of J&K government’s public outreach programme, Srinagar police today observed 'Thana Divas'.
Police spokesperson in a statement said in the second phase, the event was organised at 15 Police Stations of the district which was chaired by respective jurisdictional police officers in the presence of one supervisory officer.
The police stations included Masiuma, Khanyar, Safakadal, Soura, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Bemina, M R Gunj, Chanpora, Zaidbal, Ahmadnagar, Sangam, Nowhatta, Lal Bazar and Batmaloo.
The meetings were attended by the civil society members including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars,Traders Federation and Transporters, Panchayti Raj members etc.
“During the meetings, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority. The issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. While speaking on the occasions, it was reiterated that the main aim of organising 'Thana Divas, is improve, transparency and accountability in policing at grassroot level in the district and to develop confidence and synergy with citizens,” it added.
“The cooperation of different sections of the society in maintaining Law and order in the area and identifying anti social elements like drug peddlers etc was solicited,” the spokesperson added.