Police organise Thana Diwas in Srinagar

The meetings were attended by the civil society members including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation and Transporters, Panchayti Raj members etc.

During the meetings, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. Speaking on the occasions, it was reiterated that the main aim of organising 'Thana Divas, is improve, transparency and accountability in policing at grassroot level in the district and to develop confidence and synergy with citizens.