Police organise Thana Diwas in Srinagar

Srinagar: As part of public outreach programme, Thana Diwas an initiative of Government of J&K, was organised by Police across the summer capital today.
In the 1st phase, the event was organized at 16 Police Stations of the district and was chaired by respective jurisdictional police officers in the presence of supervisory officers.
The meetings were attended by the civil society members including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation and Transporters, Panchayti Raj members etc.
During the meetings, participants highlighted various issues of public importance, and they were assured that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and that of civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. Speaking on the occasions, it was reiterated that the main aim of organising 'Thana Divas, is improve, transparency and accountability in policing at grassroot level in the district and to develop confidence and synergy with citizens.
“The participants were stressed upon to co-operate with Srinagar Police in maintaining Law and order in the area and identifying anti-social elements like drug peddlers etc. On this occasion the officers also extended their warm greetings to the participants for Shab-e-Qadr and upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
Pertinently, the said event will be conducted on every Thursday in the Police Stations of the district for improving Police Public Relations, efficiency, transparency and accountability in Policing.