Police recover 8 grams of heroin

Srinagar: Police today arrested a drug peddler and recovered eight grams of heroin from his possession.

“During a routine Naka checking at New Bypass one suspect person namely Sajad Hassan Shah S/o GH Hassan Shah R/o Report Ganderbal boarding Vehicle Swift bearing Reg. No. JK16A 8487 was stopped for checking. Upon his checking heroin like substance weighing 8 grams was recovered. In this regard Case FIR No. 163/2022, registered in Police Station Nowgam,” police said.