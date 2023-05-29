Police rescue 21 tourists stranded amid gusty winds in Dal Lake

Srinagar: The Srinagar police successfully rescued 21 tourists on Monday evening after the Shikaras they were riding in started wobbling due to strong winds.

The River Police wing of Srinagar Police conducted multiple sorties using speed boats to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded tourists inside Dal Lake.

A police official stated that the sudden change in weather and the gusty winds were responsible for the incident.

The public is advised to refrain from entering Dal Lake during inclement weather conditions, he added.