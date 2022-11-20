Police to organise capsule course for JKAS mains qualifiers on Nov 22

Srinagar: Police today said that aspirants who have qualified JKAS mains examination and are appearing for personality test starting from December 5 can join for one day capsule course on 'how to face interview' module in district Police office, Srinagar (SSP office) on November 22.

“Serving IPS, JKPS Officers of Srinagar police will interact in this module,” police said in a statement, adding, “Those interested in joining may contact Owais Wani, DySP Headquarters (PRO) 9419003754.”

The officers of Srinagar police also told that this course can be extended also depending upon response of participations. Priority will be given to those aspirants who can't afford coaching due to various reasons.