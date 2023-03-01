Policeman injured in hit-and-run case at Batamaloo

Srinagar: A policeman was injured after a speeding vehicle hit him at Batamaloo area here. Officials said the incident happened when the vehicle without a number plate was asked to stop. The driver escaped from the spot after hitting and injuring the cop.
SSP Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that the injured cop is undergoing treatment at hospital for minor injuries.
“A case has also been registered regarding the incident at Batamaloo police station. The speeding vehicle plying without number plate. One of our officers on duty asked the driver to stop, however he rushed the vehicle through the alley while damaging other vehicles too. During the incident the cop was hit and his gun accidentally discharged fire, but there was no damage. Police has started an investigation, and the driver will be nabbed soon,” Shah said.