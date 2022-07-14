‘Political parties can file objections on draft Polling Stations in Srinagar by July 19’

Srinagar: The District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar on Wednesday convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties in the backdrop of delimitation exercise here.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on post delimitation exercises including the list of draft polling stations after the formation of new constituencies and the rationalisation and reorganisation of polling stations.
On the occasion, the DC/DEO said that in compliance to the report of Delimitation Commission, draft list of polling stations has been formulated and as many as 913 polling stations have been proposed in eight Assembly Constituencies of the District Srinagar, while there were 857 polling stations in last Assembly Elections in the District.
Giving constituency wise details of all eight Assembly segments of district Srinagar, the DC apprised that in 19-Hazratbal assembly constituency, 107 Polling stations have been provisioned, for 20-Khanyar AC 129, in 21-Habba Kadal AC 127 polling stations have been proposed.
Similarly, the 22-Lal Chowk AC would have 135 polling stations, 23-Channapora AC with 91, 24-Zadibal AC with 144, 25-Eidgah AC with 69 and 26-Shalteng Assembly Constituency with 109 proposed polling stations.
The DC informed that all the polling stations have been proposed keeping in the accessibility and availability of all other basic facilities at each polling location.
The DC/DEO asked the representatives of the political parties to submit their comments, suggestions and objections by or before July 19.
On the occasion, the representatives of different political parties raised certain procedural issues and put forth several suggestions. Deputy District Election Officer (DDEO), All Electoral Returning Officers (EROs) and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.