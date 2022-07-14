‘Political parties can file objections on draft Polling Stations in Srinagar by July 19’

Srinagar: The District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar on Wednesday convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties in the backdrop of delimitation exercise here.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on post delimitation exercises including the list of draft polling stations after the formation of new constituencies and the rationalisation and reorganisation of polling stations.

On the occasion, the DC/DEO said that in compliance to the report of Delimitation Commission, draft list of polling stations has been formulated and as many as 913 polling stations have been proposed in eight Assembly Constituencies of the District Srinagar, while there were 857 polling stations in last Assembly Elections in the District.