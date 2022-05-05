Poor condition of roads in Srinagar takes a toll on commuters

Srinagar: The dilapidated roads in Srinagar continue to take a toll on commuters. The commuters and pedestrians from various areas of Srinagar said that many roads are not properly maintained by the concerned authorities.

Commuters said that the bad condition of roads has resulted in many problems including an increase in travel time, water-logging and traffic jams. They said that the dilapidated roads make it hard for pedestrians to walk.

This newspaper received complaints from various areas of Srinagar’s old city, uptown, and outskirts about the dilapidated condition of main roads and link roads. Locals said important roads leading to their area are facing neglect for years and link roads are dotted with potholes hampering smooth vehicular movement.