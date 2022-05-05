Poor condition of roads in Srinagar takes a toll on commuters

Srinagar: The dilapidated roads in Srinagar continue to take a toll on commuters. The commuters and pedestrians from various areas of Srinagar said that many roads are not properly maintained by the concerned authorities.
Commuters said that the bad condition of roads has resulted in many problems including an increase in travel time, water-logging and traffic jams. They said that the dilapidated roads make it hard for pedestrians to walk.
This newspaper received complaints from various areas of Srinagar’s old city, uptown, and outskirts about the dilapidated condition of main roads and link roads. Locals said important roads leading to their area are facing neglect for years and link roads are dotted with potholes hampering smooth vehicular movement.
Residents of Firdous Colony Eidgah said that the dilapidated road in their colony is taking a toll on them. They said that the roads in their area are being neglected for a long time now.
“The road in our area from Ali Jan road to Wanganpora and Rathpora area near Firdous Colony is dilapidated. It has been years that the condition of our roads is bad but authorities are taking no action in this regard. We are facing a huge inconvenience while traveling on the roads. The road is not fit for even pedestrians to walk, “ said Arsalan Ahmed, a local.
Locals from the outskirts of Hazratbal and Harwan also said that the roads in their area are being neglected taking a toll on their day-to-day work. The residents of Darbagh Harwan said that the dilapidated roads in their area was leading to a number of inconveniences.
The residents said that the road stretching from Harwan Bus stand to Mufti Bagh at Darbagh is in shambles. They said that the damaged road creates inconvenience to locals and commuters there.
"It has been years since the road was last repaired. It is ironic that authorities have failed to undertake repairs of the road,” said Sajid Mir, a local resident.
Similarly, the residents from Gasoo in Hazratbal outskirts and Umer colony Lalbazar said that their roads and link roads are in bad condition. The residents of Dairwani Batamaloo have also expressed resentment against the dilapidated road in the area.
“We have been moving from pillar to post in seeking the repair of the road, but no action has been taken so far. Dust emanating from the dilapidated road is taking a toll on the health of most of the locals who are suffering from chest infections. We have been going to officials and apprising them about our issue but so far nothing on the ground is being done,” said a local from Batamaloo.
Qayoom Kirmani , SE R&B said that this year many new road projects are being taken up. He said that the roads that come under R&B jurisdiction will be repaired across Srinagar.
“We repaired around 200 Kms of roads that come under our jurisdiction last year. This year we have also floated tenders and work will start in a few weeks. The majority of Srinagar roads come under SMC now and the 400 Kms of major roads that come under our jurisdiction are being maintained,” Kirmani said.
SMC Commissioner did not respond to multiple calls from this reporter.